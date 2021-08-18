Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 2,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP opened at $485.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $476.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.96.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

