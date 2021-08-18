Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the apparel retailer on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

Ross Stores has decreased its dividend by 55.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years.

Ross Stores stock traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.05. 2,521,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,676. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.96.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.79.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

