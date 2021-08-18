Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Acquires 947 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 3.1% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of Booking worth $181,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Booking by 4.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Booking by 62.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,758,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 21.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,754,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,636,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,487.24.

Booking stock traded down $26.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,086.33. The company had a trading volume of 18,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,515. The company has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,208.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($10.81) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

