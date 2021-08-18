Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Has $124.08 Million Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd cut its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 714,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for 2.1% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned about 0.38% of Liberty Broadband worth $124,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDK traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $184.88. 18,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,683. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $133.86 and a 12 month high of $187.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 77.99 and a beta of 0.99.

LBRDK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.80.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

