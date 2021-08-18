Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Has $654.37 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,805,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,802 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises 11.2% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned 0.96% of Moody’s worth $654,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Moody’s by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total value of $589,411.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,674 shares of company stock valued at $4,471,475 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.55.

NYSE MCO traded down $8.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $373.83. 32,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,531. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $388.81. The stock has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

About Moody's

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

