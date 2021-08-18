Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Sells 10,157 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,157 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 0.1% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGK. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,515,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 179,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,412 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 761,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,944,000 after acquiring an additional 16,963 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 16,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,705,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,439,000 after buying an additional 304,690 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $69.25. 230,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,086,557. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $70.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.44.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

