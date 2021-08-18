Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,833,650 shares during the quarter. FOX comprises approximately 0.1% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $8,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,510 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of FOX by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,032,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,163,000 after purchasing an additional 477,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,387,000 after purchasing an additional 178,017 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of FOX by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,282,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,658,000 after purchasing an additional 737,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,828,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,235,000 after purchasing an additional 850,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.54. 229,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114,746. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.76.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. FOX’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.97%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

