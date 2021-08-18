Rotork (LON:ROR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Rotork (LON:ROR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ROR. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Rotork from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rotork currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

ROR stock traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 338.80 ($4.43). 828,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,622. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Rotork has a 1-year low of GBX 275.20 ($3.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 345.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

