Rotten (ROT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $263,979.83

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, Rotten has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $263,979.83 and approximately $437.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rotten coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00056391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015012 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.38 or 0.00836725 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00046518 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00155886 BTC.

About Rotten

Rotten is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 99,297,420 coins. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Buying and Selling Rotten

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

