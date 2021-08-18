Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target to C$11.00

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CWXZF. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Doman Building Materials Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

OTCMKTS CWXZF traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $5.95. 929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,451. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $8.61.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.