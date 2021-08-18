Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,037,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,470 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 7.6% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $105,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 500.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,207 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,923 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 835.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,178,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,372 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,431,000 after acquiring an additional 952,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1,221.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 958,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,370,000 after purchasing an additional 886,037 shares in the last quarter. 40.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.26. 14,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,143. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.08. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $67.78 and a 52-week high of $105.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $147.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.8915 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RY. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.69.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.