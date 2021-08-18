Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF)

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Investec downgraded shares of Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Phoenix Group stock remained flat at $$9.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

