Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.65 per share for the quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.12 billion.

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$130.75 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$90.75 and a one year high of C$131.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$127.05. The stock has a market cap of C$186.33 billion and a PE ratio of 13.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$135.75.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total value of C$69,637.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$363,732. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.42, for a total value of C$656,831.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$724,835.09. Insiders have sold a total of 17,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,074 over the last 90 days.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

