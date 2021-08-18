Royale Finance Trading 101% Higher This Week (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 45.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000591 BTC on popular exchanges. Royale Finance has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $947,226.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded 101% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00054119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00139058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.38 or 0.00151396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,198.15 or 1.00067945 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.01 or 0.00896683 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,058.44 or 0.06771335 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

