Rune Trading Up 15.8% This Week (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. Rune has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $230,296.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rune has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. One Rune coin can now be purchased for approximately $136.98 or 0.00306194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rune alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00052895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00128794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00149385 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,657.47 or 0.99821810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.90 or 0.00880485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.39 or 0.06852005 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.