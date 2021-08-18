Rupee (RUP) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $17.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded down 43.8% against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a market cap of $64,500.40 and approximately $17.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00059044 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000663 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

