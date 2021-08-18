Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.85. Rupert Resources shares last traded at C$5.85, with a volume of 21,623 shares trading hands.

Separately, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Rupert Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.50.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.0400694 EPS for the current year.

In other Rupert Resources news, insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total value of C$3,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,174,300 shares in the company, valued at C$96,323,790.

About Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP)

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principle projects include the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 509 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Hirsikangas gold deposit that is located in Central Finland.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.