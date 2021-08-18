Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.510-$1.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.88.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of SBRA opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.