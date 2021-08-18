SAFE DEAL Price Up 54.1% This Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for $1.61 or 0.00003584 BTC on major exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $90,810.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 54.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00053967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00132108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00151411 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,012.19 or 1.00014346 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $402.21 or 0.00893695 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.22 or 0.06790725 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 777,928 coins and its circulating supply is 750,786 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.