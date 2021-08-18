SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.07 million and approximately $369.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,908.42 or 1.00259844 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00037641 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.47 or 0.00969977 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $207.53 or 0.00463311 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.09 or 0.00355164 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006614 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00074154 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004539 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

