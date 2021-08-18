salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Lifted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,008 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,382 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $16,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.91.

CRM stock opened at $246.99 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $199.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.34.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 573,481 shares of company stock valued at $140,220,692. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

