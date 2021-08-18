salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $282.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRM. Redburn Partners started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.49.

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.54. 23,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,361,651. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.34. salesforce.com has a one year low of $199.00 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $231.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 573,481 shares of company stock worth $140,220,692. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

