Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE:SBH opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.64.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 38,577 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,574,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $22,636,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

