Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $87.42

Sanofi (EPA:SAN)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €87.42 ($102.85) and traded as high as €88.06 ($103.60). Sanofi shares last traded at €88.05 ($103.59), with a volume of 1,214,184 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAN. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €98.38 ($115.74).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

