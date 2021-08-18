Santiment Network Token (SAN) Market Cap Reaches $16.49 Million

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, Santiment Network Token has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Santiment Network Token coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular exchanges. Santiment Network Token has a market capitalization of $16.49 million and $763,199.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00056814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $382.23 or 0.00848393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00047676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00104186 BTC.

Santiment Network Token Profile

SAN is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. Santiment Network Token’s official website is santiment.net . Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Santiment Network Token is medium.com/santiment

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

