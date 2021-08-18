SAP (ETR:SAP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $121.13

SAP SE (ETR:SAP) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €121.13 ($142.51) and traded as high as €125.72 ($147.91). SAP shares last traded at €125.66 ($147.84), with a volume of 1,185,314 shares.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €133.19 ($156.69).

Get SAP alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is €121.13. The firm has a market cap of $149.92 billion and a PE ratio of 25.61.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.