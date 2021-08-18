Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $432.38

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (EPA:DIM)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €432.38 ($508.68) and traded as high as €483.70 ($569.06). Sartorius Stedim Biotech shares last traded at €482.20 ($567.29), with a volume of 21,830 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €432.38.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.