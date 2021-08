Sauer Energy (OTCMKTS:SENY) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Sauer Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENY) were down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 831,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,322,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20.

About Sauer Energy (OTCMKTS:SENY)

Sauer Energy, Inc develops and markets vertical axis wind turbines (VAWT) systems. The company focuses on providing its VAWT systems primarily under the WindCutter name. Its VAWT systems are would be used in residential and commercial buildings, oil rigs and off-shore platforms, ships, Islands and other remote facilities, and communications towers and bridges, as well as various industrial applications.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Sauer Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sauer Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.