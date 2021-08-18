Savills (LON:SVS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,384.00

Savills plc (LON:SVS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,384 ($18.08) and last traded at GBX 1,375 ($17.96), with a volume of 287971 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,367 ($17.86).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SVS shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Savills in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Savills in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,163.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

In other news, insider Simon J. B. Shaw sold 54,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.85), for a total value of £665,791.44 ($869,860.78).

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

