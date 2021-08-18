Scanetchain (SWC) Reaches Market Cap of $75,356.22

Scanetchain (CURRENCY:SWC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Scanetchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Scanetchain has traded up 51.3% against the dollar. Scanetchain has a total market cap of $75,356.22 and approximately $7.00 worth of Scanetchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00057198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.27 or 0.00850597 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00047762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00104471 BTC.

Scanetchain Coin Profile

Scanetchain is a coin. Scanetchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,506,297 coins. Scanetchain’s official Twitter account is @Scanetchain_SWC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Scanetchain is www.scanetchain.io . Scanetchain’s official message board is t.me/scanetchain_news

According to CryptoCompare, “Scanetchain is a decentralized open platform where users can freely define and sell their contents and products for royalty and disclosure fee. The SWC token is an Ethereum-based token used as a medium for exchange value in the internal ecosystem of Scanetchain. “

