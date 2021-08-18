Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Has $42.47 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 393.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,350 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up about 3.1% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $42,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CP stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $71.03. 83,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.92. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

