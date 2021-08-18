Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.41.

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

SLB stock opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,052,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,842,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398,419 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878,959 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901,533 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,622,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,995,000 after purchasing an additional 501,840 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

