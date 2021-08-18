Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.40

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.40 and last traded at $36.14, with a volume of 64240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.19.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBGSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

