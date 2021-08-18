Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) is Northwest Capital Management Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Northwest Capital Management Inc lowered its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,839 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 3.8% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned about 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 146.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,949,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,287 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $19,152,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,674,000 after purchasing an additional 898,960 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,625,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,316,000 after purchasing an additional 418,973 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHE remained flat at $$30.28 on Wednesday. 1,486,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,682. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.96.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.