Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Stake Cut by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,144 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 11.5% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $30,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 459.2% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,161.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.65. 493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,416. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.87.

