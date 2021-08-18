Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,333 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 1.9% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,264,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,505,000 after buying an additional 219,842 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,010,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,462,000 after buying an additional 40,438 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,707,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,912,000 after acquiring an additional 224,925 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,032.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,135,000 after buying an additional 57,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.24. 620,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,230. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.25.

