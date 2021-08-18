Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Position Trimmed by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,941 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,032.4% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,773,000 after buying an additional 2,451,869 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,392,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,301,000 after purchasing an additional 585,917 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,028.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 459,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 452,098 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 574,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after buying an additional 353,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 398,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,564,000 after buying an additional 255,920 shares during the period.

SCHO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.24. The stock had a trading volume of 620,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,232. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.25.

