Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $18,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 86,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 342,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27,743 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $106.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,112. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $75.89 and a 12-month high of $107.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

