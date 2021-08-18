Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 17.6% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $36,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tenret Co LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 262,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,859,000 after buying an additional 27,708 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,820. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.06. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $78.41.

