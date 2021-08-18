Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,699,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,536,000 after acquiring an additional 37,586 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 113,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $107.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,812. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.16. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $108.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

