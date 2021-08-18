Scorum Coins (SCR) Hits Market Cap of $363,795.44

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded up 154.3% against the US dollar. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Scorum Coins has a market capitalization of $363,795.44 and approximately $3,063.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scorum Coins alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00053221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00126995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00150311 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,291.35 or 0.99958876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.34 or 0.00883561 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.53 or 0.06831885 BTC.

Scorum Coins Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scorum Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorum Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.