Scotiabank Boosts BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Price Target to $17.00

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from $14.50 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BSRTF. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BSRTF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,395. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.