Scotiabank Increases H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target to C$18.25

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

HRUFF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.46.

HRUFF traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $13.77.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

