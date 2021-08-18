Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €81.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on G24. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €66.90 ($78.71) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €73.82 ($86.85).

Get Scout24 alerts:

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at €69.74 ($82.05) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €70.29. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.32. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 1 year high of €79.80 ($93.88).

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.