Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Holdings Cut by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,657 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in SEA in the second quarter worth about $2,421,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 115.2% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,027 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 14.3% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SE. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.17.

Shares of SE traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.66. 29,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,700,169. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $135.28 and a 12-month high of $317.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $157.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.87 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.