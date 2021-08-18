SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Raised to $335.00

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.17.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $308.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.93. The company has a market capitalization of $157.81 billion, a PE ratio of -85.87 and a beta of 1.30. SEA has a twelve month low of $135.28 and a twelve month high of $317.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SEA will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

