Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Short Interest Up 21.4% in July

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,370,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 7,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

STX stock opened at $90.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.63. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on STX shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.39.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

