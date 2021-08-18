Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Sells $120,085.35 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Charles R. Romp sold 777 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $120,085.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.77. The stock had a trading volume of 397,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,111. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 0.83. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Seagen by 6.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Seagen by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Seagen by 67.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 20.1% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

