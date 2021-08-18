Secret Market Capitalization Tops $107.30 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00003395 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $107.30 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.41 or 0.00435367 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00011935 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.23 or 0.01400934 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.