Seedify.fund (SFUND) Tops 1-Day Volume of $11.46 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 216.7% higher against the US dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.84 or 0.00006370 BTC on exchanges. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $14.00 million and $11.46 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00053210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00129814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00150276 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,663.55 or 1.00003169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $395.69 or 0.00885963 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,049.23 or 0.06827321 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

